Star Alliance International Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement with the Knightsbridge Group

LA VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("STAR or the Company") On December 4, 2023, STAR signed the definitive agreement with The Knightsbridge Group which becomes effective on December 11, 2023.

The terms of this agreement are as follows:

The Knightsbridge Group ("KG") is a financial services provider with expertise in financial market expansion, digital asset management and legal representation; and

STAR is a publicly listed gold mining company with substantial reserves that desires to collaborate with KG who will assist STAR in identifying and connecting with investor markets in Asia, including market research, strategy development and networking to facilitate STAR's investor outreach, subject to the terms and conditions described in this Agreement.

In consideration of the mutual covenants and agreements described in this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, KG and STAR hereby agree as follows:

DEVELOPMENT OF GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL ASSET . KG will develop and issue a Digital Gold Coin ("DGC") backed by STAR's gold assets. The name of the coin will be STARAU. The coin will be marketed on the Liquid platform in Asia. KG will manage the DGC and will work with STAR to ensure that all the necessary paperwork required by the SEC and any other Government agency are completed and timely filed. EXPLORATION OF DIGITAL ASSET OPPORTUNITIES . KG will work together with STAR to explore additional opportunities related to digital assets, equity and derivatives that can enhance STAR's financial standing and growth. LEGAL REPRESENTATION . KG will provide legal representation and advisory services through, Knightsbridge Law Co., Ltd., in the Asian markets with foreign regulators, to ensure that STAR works within the regulatory framework and remains compliant with applicable laws. CONSIDERATION . KG will be entitled to the following for the services it is to provide:

a/. Forty-eight (48) million common shares of STAR stock using an S-8 process for the legal fees.

b/. 50,000 Series D preferred shares of stock that will have the right to convert in twelve months. Each preferred share will convert to five hundred (500) common shares of stock. The conversion and rights of the preferred stock is fully described in the Certificate of Designation attached as Exhibit A.

c/. Ten (10) percent of the developed and issued DGC, will be retained by KG as payment for development and maintenance of the DGC developed for STAR.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, "The closing of this transaction is another step in our progress. We look forward to introducing our gold backed STARAU coin later this month and to work on the other opportunities that KG will introduce to us."

Richard continued "We are close to finalizing our new funding which will be available to close the remaining acquisitions. We are very excited about the future of the Company and our growth plans. As always, our first priority is to improve shareholder value."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California and is finalizing contracts to acquire a mine in Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," the environmentally safe gold extraction system that we are purchasing.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction this month.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in both the fintech arena and artificial intelligence.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies. The addition of the support in Asia through our agreement with the Knightsbridge Group, not only for the introduction of our STARAU coin but also for the opportunities that KG can introduce will we believe significantly enhance the value of STAR.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded many-faceted enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

