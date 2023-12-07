Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2023 | 15:02
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Why 'Authenticity' Has Been My Word of the Year Since 1983

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

By Carol Cone

Originally published by Carol Cone on Sustainable Brands

Merriam-Webster's 2023 Word of the Year is "authentic" - reflecting a global shift toward sincerity, genuineness and credibility. It's a word I've put at the forefront of my ethos and work since 1983, and for good reason. Since then, I've helped hundreds of organizations identify and embed a purpose - or reason for being beyond profits. Continue reading on Sustainable Brands…

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/814322/why-authenticity-has-been-my-word-of-the-year-since-1983

