JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, has appointed Troy S. Meyers as its new Chief Customer Officer. For the past seven years Meyers, a senior executive with experience in global SaaS and Fortune 500 organizations, has managed customer success with B2B IT SaaS companies, most lately Azalea Health in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Troy is a visionary leader adept at defining and executing strategies to transform and scale customer success ecosystems, drive growth and improve client engagement, adoption, loyalty and value. As such, he is a valuable addition to our leadership team, but more importantly, to the broader JAGGAER customer and partner community," said Andy Hovancik, CEO, JAGGAER.

Meyers had an early opportunity to meet many procurement managers and senior executives representing JAGGAER customer organizations at the company's global conference, REV2023, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, this November.

"JAGGAER is a fantastic company in a sector whose importance has grown enormously in recent years as companies have struggled to stay on top of supply chain disruptions, inflation and a fast-changing regulatory environment, among other challenges. I'm really looking forward to engaging with the JAGGAER community, better understanding their pain points, and helping them along their journey," Meyers said.

"Customers and partners at REV2023 understood that I came with a completely open mind and was in listening and learning mode," Meyers added. "I'm eager to apply what I took away from REV2023 and deliver customer success for these truly unique organizations."

Meyers is a Certified Customer Success Manager and Certified Customer Experience Professional. He also holds professional qualifications in Program and Portfolio Management, Six Sigma and Net Promoter Score, among others. He is a popular speaker at executive conferences on various topics including client and employee success. Meyers gained an MBA in MIS and eCommerce from Georgia State University and a BSc in Computer Engineering from the University of Louisville.

