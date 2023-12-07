With Corporate Responsibility in the Spotlight, Baker Tilly Shines

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Baker Tilly:

Beyond recognition

In today's corporate world, workplace awards go beyond recognition - they celebrate an organization's culture and reaffirm its dedication to the community. This is especially true at Baker Tilly, where the values of innovation, belonging and stewardship empower team members to come together to make a difference and leave a proud legacy.

As part of their mission to unleash and amplify talent, Baker Tilly continues to be recognized for their commitment to their team members and for making their communities better places to live and work.

For the eighth year in a row, Baker Tilly has been certified as a Great Place to Work. As part of this designation, the firm has also been named to the 2023 PEOPLE Companies that Care list and has received Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services and Best Workplaces for Millennials awards. These accolades were selected based on team member feedback collected through anonymous surveys and data provided by the firm.

Baker Tilly has also been recognized as a Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and made the Vault 100 Best Internships list.

Citizenship in action

Baker Tilly's dedication to its people is apparent through employee-centric programs, including wellness initiatives, diversity, equity and inclusion approaches and stewardship programs.

Since 2016, Baker Tilly team members have volunteered during the firm's annual Stewardship Week. In 2023, more than 2,600 volunteers served 167 organizations in 94 communities across the United States. The firm has also donated $450,000 to date through the Baker Tilly Foundation's annual Baker Tilly Wishes program, which provides grants to organizations nominated by team members.

Through its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Baker Tilly celebrates and values the identities, perspectives, and contributions of every person and welcomes all team members to join the 18 groups that are dedicated to creating spaces of support, community and learning.

Learn more about Baker Tilly.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/814326/with-corporate-responsibility-in-the-spotlight-baker-tilly-shines