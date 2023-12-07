Medius Congratulates Esteemed Customers for Winning AP Honors Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation solutions, extends congratulations to three of its customers-Billia AB, SpartanNash, and Land O Lakes-who were recently highlighted as industry leaders at the AP Honors 2023 Ceremony, hosted by Ardent Partners.

Bilia AB, one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, won the AP Innovation Award. While, Land O Lakes, one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies was honored with the Technology Excellence Award. Additionally, Chilain Backman, the Accounts Payable Manager at SpartanNash, a food solutions company, earned the AP Leadership Award for outstanding managerial accomplishments.



"We extend our warmest congratulations to Bilia AB, Land O Lakes, and SpartanNash for these remarkable achievements," said Jim Lucier, CEO at Medius. "Their dedication to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the accounts payable domain is truly commendable and inspiring. We look forward to continuing on this journey with them, and hope to take them from strength to strength with our AI and automation tools."



Veronica Ohlsson, Head of Activity Accounting, Accounts Payable, Banking & Payments and Service Agreements, said: "One of Bilia's goals is to automate and digitize. We work with continuous improvement and lean in on our work tools, including Medius. I have 10 forward-looking and curious people in the accounts payable team who love innovation, which makes it easy for me to be a pilot in new exciting projects. We have achieved this feat as a team. Medius is a user-friendly, flexible system with a high level of knowledge from our partners at Medius."



Chilain Backman, Accounts Payable Manager at SpartanNash adds: "Medius is a comprehensive program that allows my team to maximize their workflow production. It has given the team innovative tools to increase our awareness of clients' requests at a click of a button. The automation system helps reduce a backlog of open items thus staying ahead and preparing for additional incoming invoices. It also allows AP clerks to see invoices with issues/errors that need to be addressed immediately.



Audits are always challenging for organizations; however, this program allows AP to be better prepared. We can provide auditors with supporting documentation within an hour compared to days in the past. This program has proven to be a great tool and had a heavy contribution in SpartanNash winning this award."



In addition to the three winners, Medius proudly recognizes several other customers who stood out as finalists in various categories at the AP Honors 2023 Ceremony. Ahlsell showcased their commitment to technological innovation as a finalist for the AP Innovation Award, while Susan Fletcher of Artivion demonstrated exceptional leadership as a finalist for the AP Leadership Award. Liberty London and G-Research excelled as finalists for the Best Team Performance of the Year, demonstrating excellence across the ePayables Framework. Chadwell Supply was also spotlighted as a finalist for the Technology Excellence Award, highlighting their impactful use of technology solutions in AP operations.



The AP Honors Awards celebrate the best-in-class AP leaders, teams, and solution providers, acknowledging their contributions to advancing the AP profession.



