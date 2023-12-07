M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics and Community Healthcare Network Partner for HIV Testing Activation on World AIDS Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / On Friday, December 1st, M·A·C Cosmetics was proud to partner with nonprofit organization Community Healthcare Network (CHN) on an HIV testing activation in New York City to encourage the community to "know your status" in honour of World AIDS Day.

The testing activation took place at the M·A·C Cosmetics SoHo store location with the goal to fight the stigma around the virus and encourage the community to get tested. CHN ran the free and confidential rapid HIV testing in one of their mobile medical units, which was parked directly outside of the M·A·C Cosmetics store and was staffed by CHN doctors and counselors. To encourage community participation, every person who got tested received a free red M·A·C Lipstick and a red ribbon in honour of World AIDS Day, along with healthcare resources from CHN. As a result of the partnership with M·A·C, CHN is proud to have tested over 50 people on December 1st, getting the local community one step closer to ending the epidemic in New York.

On World AIDS Day in store, M·A·C Artists spread awareness about the HIV testing opportunity and encouraged customers to purchase M·A·C VIVA GLAM - M·A·C's philanthropic Lipstick that has raised over $520 million for organizations supporting those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Every cent of the selling price of M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipstick is donated to organizations that are working to provide healthy futures and equal rights for all.

