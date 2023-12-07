T. Rowe Price Group Announces "THRIVE" Associate Resource Group on Heels of International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Group Dedicated to Fostering Inclusivity for Associates With and Caregivers of Persons With Disabilities

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / On the heels of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a United Nations-sanctioned annual observance aimed at promoting an understanding of disability issues and mobilizing support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities, Baltimore-based global investment management firm T. Rowe Price introduces its newest business resource group (BRG), THRIVE @ T. Rowe Price.

As an associate-led BRG, THRIVE @ T. Rowe Price brings together individuals who share common characteristics, interests, or experiences. Specifically dedicated to fostering inclusivity for associates with and caregivers of persons with disabilities and chronic conditions and their allies, THRIVE aims to foster a workplace environment that is both inclusive and supportive. This new BRG aims to foster collaboration on shared goals that improve diversity and inclusion at T. Rowe Price and enhance employee engagement by providing a platform for individuals to connect with others who share similar backgrounds or interests.

"The global mission of THRIVE @ T. Rowe Price is to promote awareness, education, and acceptance of the broad spectrum of conditions affecting our associates to create an inclusive, supportive working environment that fosters a sense of belonging and appreciation of our differences," Raymone Jackson, head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility said. "Our vision for inclusion at T. Rowe Price would not be complete without having a global BRG specifically dedicated to our associates with diverse abilities."

"BRGs are an important way we foster community and connection with our fellow associates," said Tom Kazmierczak, THRIVE's executive sponsor and vice president of Global Product. "It's important for us to have a community where associates with and caregivers of persons with disabilities and allies can come together to help educate and support each other while fostering an environment where all of our associates can thrive in the workplace."

THRIVE is the firm's fifth BRG, joining VALOR, embracing veterans and military families; PRIDE, welcoming members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community; MOSAIC, dedicated to multicultural associates; and WAVE, focused on women associates. These groups increase engagement, promote education, and present commercial opportunities for associates and the firm. Eighty-four percent of associates expressed that T. Rowe Price's company culture and work environment were leading factors in their desire to join the firm. More than 50% of global associates are members of at least one BRG.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.31 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

