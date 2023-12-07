LQR House Inc.: LQR House Secures Todospray as a Marketing Client in Estimated $328.4 Million Botanical Infused Drinks Market

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces its latest partnership with Todospray, a Ginger, Agave & Clove-infused cocktail spray designed to lift your spirits. We believe that this collaboration will generate viral campaigns and boost conversion rates for products on https://cwspirits.com/products/todospray.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global botanical infused drinks market is expected to be valued at US$ 328.4 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. We believe that Todospray is capitalizing on this growing market by creating a zero-sugar spray version that is standing out among the competition.

This innovative brand and product finds a perfect home at LQR House, specializing in promoting and elevating unique products. Check out our top-performing content by visiting: https://www.tiktok.com/search?q=todospray&t=1701959075829

According to the Todospray team, the spray which was previously sold out after a viral TikTok from @garythebbqchef (with 2.3 million followers), is now back in stock. The cocktail spray, which is hailed as an instant "pick me up" by club-goers, according to the company's team, is a 60% alcohol (120 proof) agave spirit blended with ginger and clove, delivering a near-instant buzz.

According to the Todospray team, Todospray was crafted by a New Zealander stranded in Mexico during lockdown. Todospray was formulated as a spray that could instantly turn any beverage into a cocktail. According to the Todospray,influencers soon realized that due to its high alcohol content they could use it in a variety of innovative ways which has created some exciting content pieces. Rachel Paget, founder of Todospray, said that the patent-pending product was quickly labeled the "perfect adult stocking stuffer," and sold out last Christmas.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm for the project saying, "With a product like Todospray, in our view, we have an absolute blast creating daily content. The more unique the product, the more fun our content becomes. Just watch LQR House influencer Gary The BBQ Chef's Todospray video and tell me you don't want to try the product right now!" https://www.tiktok.com/@garythebbqchef/video/7207960474183306539?q=%23todospray."



LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

As the pandemic unfolded and sanitizers became scarce in the US, Rachel Paget, the visionary behind Todspray, shifted her focus from crafting tequila to developing a cocktail spray. With its high alcohol content Todospray emerged as a versatile solution for various applications. Todospray is uniquely formulated from high-quality agave spirits then cold-extracted over months with natural ginger and clove. Todospray was derived from Spanish word "todo," which means "everything." TikTok users have creatively incorporated it into salt-rimmed cocktails, and a number of other applications. Offering a portable and innovative way to enhance beverage flavors, Todospray delivers a delightful alcoholic kick in a fine mist. It not only elevates your palate but can even leave your hands refreshed with a touch of flair. Todospray serves a myriad purposes - from functioning as a cocktail tincture (like a bitters) to enhancing margarita rims right through to even elevating the taste of food or water.

