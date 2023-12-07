Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009 | Ticker-Symbol: G2O
Tradegate
07.12.23
16:20 Uhr
19,375 Euro
+0,055
+0,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,08519,29017:49
19,08519,29017:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2023 | 15:46
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golar LNG: Update on re-sale of unsecured bonds held in treasury and share buyback

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") announces that it has recently re-sold $30.5 million notional value of its senior unsecured bonds maturing 20 October 2025 (ISIN NO0011123432) which were previously held in treasury. Following the sale, Golar maintains $130.6 million notional value of unsecured bonds in treasury.

The Company also provides an update on its previously announced share buyback program with total approved amount of up to $150.0 million. Since 30 September 2023, the company has bought back a total of 1,126,682 shares. Upon cancellation of these shares, the total number of outstanding shares will be reduced to 104,798,000. Of the $150.0 million approved share buyback scheme, $92.9 million remains available for further repurchases which will continue to be opportunistically pursued.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
December 7, 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.