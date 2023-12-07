Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750 | Ticker-Symbol: 4K8
Tradegate
07.12.23
16:57 Uhr
5,500 Euro
+0,030
+0,55 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4405,59017:47
5,4805,55517:50
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 15:48
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jukka Havia appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 7.12.2023 at 16:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jukka Havia (54, M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management Team as of January 17, 2024. He will be based in Espoo, Finland, and report to CEO Tapio Pajuharju. As Havia starts on January 17, 2024, Marko Lehtonen, Kamux's current CFO, will step down from the Group Management Team. Lehtonen will, however, continue with Kamux until February 23, 2024, as previously announced and he will participate in onboarding Mr. Havia.

Havia joins Kamux from Evac Group, where he has been working as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Evac, he has worked for example as the CFO and Deputy CEO of Ramirent, and as CFO at Tikkurila and Ruukki Group.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I am extremely happy to welcome Jukka Havia joining Kamux. Jukka has extensive experience in successful financial management as well as international business and leading international cross-functional teams. Jukka can also start his onboarding with the industry quickly as he starts in his position on January 17th. I would also like to thank Marko Lehtonen for his contribution as Kamux's CFO until the end of his term."

Jukka Havia: "It is an honor to become a part of Kamux's success story, which combines innovation, pioneering and value creation opportunities. I look forward to building Kamux's profitable growth together with its professional team."

Follwing the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team are:
Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;
Jukka Havia, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal (as of Jan 17, 2024);
Marko Lehtonen, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal (until Jan 17, 2024);
Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland;
Kerim Nielsen, Country Director for Sweden (until Dec 31, 2023);
Andy Rietschel, Country Director for Sweden (as of Jan 1, 2024);
Martin Verrelli, Country Director for Germany;
Aino Hökeberg, Marketing and Business Concept (as of Jan 1, 2024);
Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;
Marjo Nurmi, People, Culture and Sustainability
Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics and HUB; and
Vesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovations, Data and Analytics.

For more information, please contact:
Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200
Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jukka-havia-appointed-as-kamuxs-chief-financial-officer-302009055.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.