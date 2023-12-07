The Natural History Museum and Bloomberg Team Up To Make the Museum's Biodiversity Intactness Index Available to Financial Markets for the First Time

By combining the Natural History Museum's Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII) with Bloomberg's physical assets linked to nearly 50,000 global companies, the two organizations will open up significant insight to the Financial Markets

A biodiversity tool will be built to allow companies to understand their proximity to highly intact ecosystems, as well as the scale of the impact on these ecosystems over time

The Natural History Museum, London, and Bloomberg announced a collaboration to make the Museum's Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII) data available to the investment community for the first time through Bloomberg, a global leader in business and financial information, dedicated to delivering trusted data, news and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets.

As part of this pioneering collaboration, Bloomberg will build a tool that combines the Natural History Museum's geospatial BII data with Bloomberg's data on 1 million+ physical assets linked to nearly 50,000 global companies. This will allow companies to see their proximity to intact ecosystems and the scale of their degradation to ecosystems near company operations over time. The BII will assist Bloomberg customers in making vital nature positive investment decisions at a time when the industry attempts to mitigate the financial and ethical impacts of nature loss.

The BII aims to simplify the complex realm of biodiversity data, offering a comprehensive assessment of ecosystem integrity. It categorizes nature on a user-friendly scale from 100% (the naturally present biodiversity remains intact), down to 0% (where none of the species remaining in the location were naturally found there), with the index representing the biodiversity makeup of a specific terrestrial area in comparison to a pristine area with minimal human interference.

Dr. Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, London, said, "This ground-breaking collaboration heralds a new era in our efforts to safeguard the world's biodiversity. Thanks to Bloomberg, we have been able to make our research available to support investment decision-making for the first time, with the aim of addressing the challenges faced by our planet. We're hopeful that this innovation will be recognized as a watershed moment in advancing financial strategies to tackle the planetary emergency."

The Natural History Museum is a world-leading science institution and one of the most visited attractions in the UK. Its 350 scientists represent one of the largest research groups finding solutions to the planetary emergency. The Museum's BII provides scientifically rigorous biodiversity data to support the implementation of 'net-positive biodiversity solutions.' Using data on more than 58,000 plants, fungi, and animals from around the world, the BII shows how local terrestrial biodiversity is responding to human pressures such as land use change and intensification. Unlike other biodiversity indicators, users can project how biodiversity will change in response to future management decisions.

Nature contributes trillions of dollars to the global economy each year with over half the world's total GDP being either moderately or highly dependent on nature and its ecosystem services. This makes the potential risk of nature loss to global markets significant. Leading financial institutions are now searching for datasets to help mitigate financial risks this brings to their portfolios.

Once built, the Bloomberg tool will allow investors to screen for companies that are operating in areas with intact ecosystems or in areas where the ecosystem integrity is diminishing. This will supplement Bloomberg's existing biodiversity-related product offerings such as its deforestation supply chain and comprehensive collection of nature-related company-reported data, which is available today on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Bloomberg Data License.

Patricia Torres, Bloomberg's Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions said, "At Bloomberg, we recognize the critical role data plays when making investment decisions. Despite Biodiversity emerging as one of the key areas for investment, the data available for investors remains inadequate. That's why we are thrilled to be working with the Natural History Museum to help provide valuable information for investors pursuing biodiversity strategies aimed at preserving and protecting ecosystems."

The BII summarizes the change in ecological communities in response to human pressures and is an estimated percentage of the original number of species that remain and their abundance in any given area, despite human impacts. Museum research shows that BII has dropped to an alarming 77% globally.

To find out more about the collaboration or the tool being built, please email biodiversity@bloomberg.net

