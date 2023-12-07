7 Press Release Best Practices from ACCESSWIRE

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE is a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide.

For over a decade, ACCESSWIRE has been helping companies amplify their news and maximize their moment with their award-winning press release distribution services. As is the case with other marketing initiatives, there are ways to extract the most value from the efforts. For press release distribution, in particular, there are best practices professionals can use to craft campaigns that capture attention.

"Press releases are an effective marketing vehicle companies can use to deliver their news to their target audience and the media," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "To make the most of these efforts brands should keep best practices in mind, as a checklist of sorts, to ensure their press releases are hitting the mark, every time."

In a recent blog post, ACCESSWIRE shared seven press release best practices public relations professionals should consider when writing campaign copy.

These best practices include: Make the most of the press release format A short press release is an effective press release Master press release speak Know how to maximize quotas Understand the power of images Make the call-to-action clear Use a press release distribution service To learn more about these press release best practices, visit accesswire.com .

