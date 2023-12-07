InnoVent Renewables Achieves Key Early Milestones Towards Growth

CEO Vibhu Sharma Interview Highlights Corporate Objectives

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / InnoVent Renewables announces achievement of several key milestones in support of its corporate mission to drive renewable energy forward by mitigating the global environmental challenge of waste tires. InnoVent Renewables launched as a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals. The company has met several early objectives including site selection, development, and permitting, as well as execution of key supply and off-take letters of intent.





"We are excited to see very strong interest from the market for our products," noted InnoVent Renewables CEO Vibhu Sharma. "We know we still have a lot of work ahead of us to achieve full start-up of operations, and our mission to drive renewable energy forward continues to motivate us each and every day.

"We have completed site selection and preparation for our initial production facility in Monterrey, Mexico, and our team is actively working to start up our pilot production lab," added CEO Sharma. "As we move into early 2024, we will continue our efforts towards full production start-up and launch of commercial operations."

CEO Vibhu Sharma recently shared his perspectives on digital transformation and the InnoVent Renewables solution to the global challenge of waste tires on the Energy Transition Solutions podcast hosted by OGGN.

Podcast link: Energy Transition Solutions: How Digital Optimization leads to Tire Recycling with Vibhu Sharma of InnoVent Technology | Ep 119 on Apple Podcasts

With a solution to the global environmental challenge of waste tires, InnoVent Renewables has assembled a team of world-class executives, each with more than 25 years of energy and chemical industry experience, to drive early-stage growth. With current operations in Houston (USA), Pune (India), and Monterrey (Mexico), the company has aggressive growth plans across North America and Latin America, with future expansion opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

About InnoVent Renewables

InnoVent Renewables is a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals. InnoVent's corporate mission is to drive renewable energy forward by addressing the global environmental challenge of waste tires. With operations currently in Houston (USA), Pune (India), and Monterrey (Mexico), InnoVent has aggressive international expansion plans. More information on InnoVent Renewables can be found at innoventrenewables.com.

