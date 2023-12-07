Exemplary Customer Service is an Added Benefit of Newswire's Press Release Distribution Services

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / As an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, Newswire helps companies around the globe distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.









The award-winning company does this through its press release distribution services that give brands the tools they need to stand out with their target audience and the media.

"No matter the size of the company or the industry, a shared goal among companies is getting the media to pay attention to their news," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We've built and continue to refine our press release distribution services so our customers can amplify their stories and capture the most attention."

A key component of Newswire's success is its commitment to customer satisfaction. This is why Newswire's customer service is a highlight of nearly 100 G2 reviews.

In fact, Molly V., a Newswire customer and validated G2 user, agrees and shared her positive experience in a glowing review, "The customer service at Newswire is top-notch. They are always available to quickly answer your questions and seem happy to do so. I also love how intuitive the system is. It is not hard to learn, making sending Press Releases a breeze. There's nowhere else you can get better customer service + coverage."

No matter the industry, whether it's AI technology, cryptocurrency, healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and many more, Newswire's targeted distribution channels and emphasis on customer satisfaction help companies worldwide maximize their moment.

To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services, visit newswire.com

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

