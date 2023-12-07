WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne Launches Deldon Wines

The First-Ever Wine Brand by a WNBA Star, Deldon Wines is the New Off-Court Project by Washington Mystics Forward and Olympic Gold Medal Winner Elena Delle Donne

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Professional women's basketball player Elena Delle Donne has launched Deldon Wines, the first-ever wine brand by a WNBA star athlete. Known for her dominance on the court, Delle Donne created Deldon Wines to continue expanding her legacy beyond basketball, to keep breaking barriers for women, and to pave a path for others to pursue greatness. A partnership with Los Angeles-based wine concept DD Project Wines, Deldon Wines is not just a vehicle for Delle Donne to express her creativity and family-driven love for wine, it is also a charitable venture to benefit non-profit causes close to her heart.





Elena Delle Donne With Deldon Wine

WNBA Star Elena Delle Donne Holding a Bottle of Her New Wine, Deldon





"Launching Deldon Wines is a dream come true for me because it ticks so many boxes in terms of my values," says Delle Donne. "I knew my next project would be a wine brand because wine has always been part of my connection with my family - and anyone who knows my story knows how much family means to me. Being able to share this family connection with the world while also supporting charitable causes that are deeply meaningful to me makes me so excited to launch Deldon Wines."

Proceeds from the sale of the brand's first wine, 2021 Deldon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, will be split between Delle Donne's namesake foundation, which benefits Lyme disease research and special needs programs, and the DD Entrepreneurial Foundation, which provides start-up capital to support women's entrepreneurship. The Deldon pinot noir retails for $49 and is available exclusively online at www.ddprojectwines.com/Deldon.

Launching the first wine brand by a WNBA superstar is just the latest in a series of "firsts" in Delle Donne's life - she was additionally the first woman to join NBA stars like Steph Curry and Steve Nash in the 50/40/90 club. Delle Donne is also the creator of Nike's most inclusive sneaker, the Air Deldon, which has features that are accessible to those with disabilities - a nod to her sister's dual diagnoses of cerebral palsy and autism, as well as Delle Donne's own battle with Lyme disease, both of which inspired the creation of her charitable foundation and Deldon Wines.

Related Files

Deldon-Signature-Gold.png

TheDDProject-StatSheet-Deldon-2.pdf

SOURCE: Deldon Wines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/814204/wnba-superstar-elena-delle-donne-launches-deldon-wines