Art Factory Studios: Art Factory Wedding Venue Celebrates 180-Year Anniversary of Grand Historic Factory Campus With Events All Year Long

One of the oldest factories in the U.S. celebrates 180 years in 2024. Art Factory will be announcing new expansion and additions including celebrity partnerships, more wedding venues, overnight accommodations, restaurants and art galleries with open-door creative public events all year long.

PATERSON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / This year marks a significant milestone for The Art Factory Studios as it proudly celebrates the 180th anniversary of its historic factory campus and the 12th year of Art Factory's adaptive-reuse.

Art Factory Wedding Venues

Art Factory Wedding Venues Historic Rendering

Now a major wedding venue and movie location, the 250,000-square-foot, five-acre Art Factory on the Paterson Great Falls National Historic Park will be celebrating the anniversary all year with major events, wedding expos, art and film festivals, food and wine experiences and more.

There will be lots in store over the next few years as Art Factory builds out and renovates more amazing loft wedding and event spaces, hosts major film productions and announces new celebrity partnerships and overnight accommodations.

One of this year's big events will be the Art Exhibit opening and Art Walk, which will be an immersive experience featuring curated works from both emerging and established artists, filmmakers, culinary artists, musicians and dancers. The public will be invited to visit four grand wedding venue loft spaces adorned with art, tour movie set locations and stroll out the back gate into the National Park and on to the Great Falls, taking old-fashioned trolleys back to the Art Factory to visit the art studios and dine in the restaurants. This event not only honors the past but sets the stage for the continued legacy of The Art Factory Studios.

