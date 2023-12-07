Proactive Worldwide, Inc. Named a Leading Innovator in Strategic Intelligence

Strategic Intelligence Company Earns Global Excellence Award

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Proactive Worldwide, Inc. (PWW), a global leader in competitive intelligence, proudly announces its recent accolade as a Leading Innovator in Strategic Intelligence, as part of Acquisition International's prestigious Global Excellence Awards. Now in its fifth year, this recognition is awarded following a meticulous, merit-based selection process conducted by Acquisition International's impartial team, focusing on innovation and significant achievements in the field.

David Kalinowski, President of PWW, expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award reflects our deep-rooted commitment to delivering evidence-based, primary intelligence that empowers our clients' strategic decisions. It honors the legacy of our co-founder Gary Maag, the dedication of our leadership, and the collective excellence of our delivery team who bring our clients unparalleled insights and strategies for success."

Acquisition International's feature on PWW commends the firm's comprehensive suite of services and stellar leadership, which have positioned it at the vanguard of strategic development. "With its holistic strategic intelligence solution and primary research focus, PWW has unveiled hidden opportunities and threats for clients, guiding them to confident growth and maintaining a competitive edge," the article notes.

As PWW celebrates this achievement, the company is poised to continue its trajectory of success, leveraging its 28 years of industry expertise to ensure clients secure a dominant position in their respective markets. The Global Excellence Award is a testament to PWW's enduring pursuit of innovation and excellence in the dynamic field of competitive intelligence.

About Proactive Worldwide:

Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company exclusively focused on competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth. Our approach is comprehensive - analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 28-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more https://www.proactiveworldwide.com/.

