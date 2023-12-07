IMA®: IMA and Haier Group Sign Global Memorandum of Understanding

The two organizations will collaborate on research, events, and certification efforts

MONTVALE, NJ and QINGDAO, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, and Haier Group, a global leader in solutions for enhanced living and digital transformation, have entered into a collaborative agreement with the signing of a Global Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement aims to support both IMA and Haier Group's global objectives to develop talent and transform the accounting and finance profession.

Under the new collaboration, Haier will encourage its employees to pursue IMA membership, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification, IMA's continued professional education (CPE) content, and attendance at IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference.

"Haier has been a great longtime partner of IMA's, so we're excited to formally work together with a leading global organization that is building technology tools to move businesses into a new world of work," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA. "With Haier employees taking advantage of IMA's offerings, they will become enabled with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers, and their organization."

In addition to IMA's offerings to Haier employees, IMA leadership will support Haier's Annual Conference on leading accounting and finance topics. IMA and Haier will also collaborate on research projects focused on management models and financial management tools related to advancements in technology.

"We are happy to welcome IMA as a Haier Group partner," said Mrs. Shao Xinzhi,vice-president and CFO at Haier Group. "IMA's global reach and its professional offerings will serve our employees well in their work at Haier, where our research and development efforts fuel our technological breakthroughs."

IMA's offerings will be available to Haier's workforce around the world.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is the world's leading provider of solutions for better living and digital transformation.

Users have always been in the center of our businesses, we have built 10 R&D centers, 71 research institutes, 35 industrial parks, 138 manufacturing centers and a sales network of 230,000 nodes around the world. We are the world's only IoT Ecosystem Brand that has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 5 consecutive years. We also retain the top position in Euromonitor's Global Major Appliances Brand for 14 consecutive years.

The Group has four listed companies, and our subsidiary Haier Smart Home is named among the Fortune's Global 500 and World's Most Admired Companies. We have several global high-end brands, including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA and Candy, and have the world's first smart home Scenario Brand, SAN YI NIAO. We have built the world-leading industrial Internet platform COSMOPlat and the health industry ecosystem INCAIER. Our entrepreneurial acceleration platform HCH has incubated 7 unicorn companies, 107 gazelle companies and 122 specialized and sophisticated "small giant" enterprises.

Being an iconic company in the real economy, Haier Group always focuses on the industries. We build a landscape of two pillars, smart living and industrial Internet. We build high-end brands, Scenario Brand and Ecosystem Brands. We are committed to technological innovation to deliver customized smart living for global users and successful digital transformation for corporate clients, and to endeavor for high-quality and sustainable economic and social development.

For more information about Haier, please visit www.haier.com.

