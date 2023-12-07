Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Takes Flight: Inaugural Route from Toronto to Montego Bay

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company") the premier airline committed to delivering affordable and reliable travel experiences to leisure destinations, is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Commencing Saturday, December 9, 2023, Canada Jetlines will operate the Toronto to Montego Bay route with an initial frequency of 2x weekly (Saturday and Sunday), providing passengers with convenient options to explore the tropical paradise. The airline expects to add a third weekly flight starting in 2024, offering even more flexibility for travelers seeking sun-soaked getaways and memorable experiences.

"The arrival of Canada Jetlines' inaugural flight into Montego Bay represents a significant milestone for both the airline and Destination Jamaica. With the launch of this new service from Toronto to Montego Bay, we look forward to welcoming even more Canadian travellers this winter season to experience Jamaica's vibrant tourism offerings and warm island spirit. This new partnership will play a valuable role in helping Jamaica achieve our ambitious target of attracting 500,000 annual visitors from Canada by 2023." - Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica

The launch of the Toronto to Montego Bay route not only connects two vibrant cities but also strengthens Canada Jetlines' commitment to providing diverse and exciting travel options for its valued passengers. "With its vibrant culture, warm hospitality and picturesque landscapes, Jamaica is a destination that captivates the heart and soul. Our commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options opens the door for Canadians to experience the magic of this tropical paradise. Canada Jetlines is honoured to play a pivotal role in bringing visitors from Toronto to Montego Bay." - Eddy Doyle, CEO, Canada Jetlines

Passengers on the inaugural flight and subsequent journeys will experience the comfort and convenience of the airline's modern and well-equipped fleet with extra legroom, and complimentary entertainment.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO:CJET), trading as "Canada Jetlines," is a Canadian leisure airline committed to providing an exciting travel experience to its passengers. With a growing network of destinations, Canada Jetlines is dedicated to connecting Canadians with some of the world's most captivating and sought-after locations.

More information on Canada Jetlines including its growing list of destinations can be found on www.jetlines.com. You can follow Canada Jetlines on all social media platforms and follow CanadaJetlines for the latest news and updates.

