AI-powered search provider Sinequa announced today that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2023. The company is one of only two leaders named in the whole report.

The Forrester Wave is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace and is based on analysis and opinion. The Forrester Wave offers two major benefits to clients: detailed analysis of vendors' products and services based on transparent criteria and an Excel spreadsheet that allows clients to easily compare products and develop custom shortlists according to their own requirements. The analysts use the information gathered during the evaluation to score each vendor against that scale and to weigh criteria according to importance. These scores are used to produce the Forrester Wave.

The Forrester report states: "Sinequa continues to build on its existing innovation advantage (being one of the first to include Large Language Models in search) by leveraging LLMs and advanced technologies to provide deeper and more contextual search experiences." Sinequa was further acknowledged as "a good fit for large enterprises that have a variety of different data types, especially specific data demands such as pharma and manufacturing, and that want to deliver a highly contextual search experience that brings those data types together in multimodal results."

"We are delighted that Forrester has recognized Sinequa as a leader in its latest report for cognitive search platforms. Moreover, we are proud to be one of only two leaders among top cognitive search platforms," said Alexandre Bilger, Co-CEO at Sinequa. "Our intelligent AI-powered search platform allows customers to leverage all their content, make full use of generative AI solutions, and seamlessly talk with their data. Sinequa can be deployed on our customers' own tenants or through our SaaS managed services. We're focused on helping the leading global innovators accelerate innovation, make better decisions, and drive growth."

The Forrester Wave 2023 report is one of the industry's most thorough analyses of the cognitive search landscape. It evaluates a total of 14 providers against 27 criteria, including Data, Intelligence, Development, End User, Scope, Operations, and Architecture, across three categories Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

Sinequa is the first to offer a production-ready Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) solution that works on the same principles as Microsoft's Bing Chat and Google's Bard with the Internet but with internal corporate documents instead, allowing its customers to rapidly leverage generative AI with their own internal content, safely and securely.

Sinequa's platform was one of the first fully managed solutions to leverage LLMs and the first to have a production-ready integration with generative AI with Sinequa Assistant. Sinequa Assistant grounds generative AI from companies like OpenAI, Google, and Cohere with internal enterprise content, for accurate and secure use of generative AI through Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). The software can be deployed on multiple public clouds, including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. Its solution leverages AI technology to deliver advanced search capabilities and performance, including Sinequa's proprietary Neural Search capability that combines keyword and vector search with numerous deep learning language models.

