Virtual Event Platforms Market to Reach $83.8 Billion by 2032 at 21.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing significance of event management drives the growth of the global virtual event platform market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Virtual Event Platforms Market by Component (Platform and Services), Enterprise Size [Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)], and End User (Government, Healthcare and Life science, BFSI, Education and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global market generated $12.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $83.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in growing acceptance of online streaming drive the market growth. In addition, increasing significance of event management drives the growth of the market. However, insufficient technological expertise to integrate virtual event software and lack of infrastructure for communication and inconsistent networks are primarily expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing reliance on CYOD and BYOD solutions is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/204560

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $12,562.41 Million Market Size in 2032 $83,833.27 Million CAGR 21.2 % No. of Pages in Report 313 Segments covered Component, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Growing acceptance of online streaming Increasing significance of the event management sector Opportunities Increasing reliance on CYOD and BYOD solutions Restraints Insufficient technological expertise to integrate virtual event software Lack of infrastructure for communication and inconsistent networks

Buy this Complete Report (313 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-event-platforms-market/purchase-options

The platform segment to rule the market

By component, the platform segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global virtual event platforms market revenue, owing to help with different parts of virtual events, including ticketing and registration, content delivery, live streaming, networking, engagement, analytics, and reporting, as well as connectivity with other event management propels the market growth significantly. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to setup and planning to execution and analysis after the fact. Virtual exhibitor booths, networking and matching features, live streaming and broadcasting capabilities, interactive tools for audience interaction, technical assistance, analytics, and reporting are some of the services that virtual event platform providers often offer.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for nearly half of the global virtual event platforms market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to economical and effective means of establishing connections and developing engagement with a wide-ranging audience. Virtual event platform presents opportunity for brands to interact more meaningfully and be relatable with their target market, boosting brand loyalty. The small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 23.1% throughout the forecast period, owing to providing small and medium-sized businesses immense opportunities to advance their development and prosperity. It also offer features like customizable layouts, choices for registration and ticketing, and smooth connection with well-known marketing and CRM programs.

The education segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the healthcare and life science segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global virtual event platforms market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate by 2032, owing to features like networking possibilities, secure and compliant data management, and interactive sessions. The education segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 32.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to webinars, virtual conferences, and other forms of remote learning.

Asia-Pacific to garner the major share in 2032

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global virtual event platform market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the factors such as the increasing use of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity aiding the growth of the virtual event platform market. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period, owing to increasing availability of high-speed mobile data. More people in Asia-Pacific have access to the internet which is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/204560

Leading Market Players

Microsoft

Cisco System Inc.

6connex

Accelevents

Remo Inc.

Hubilo

VFair

Bigmaker

Hopin

Stova

The report analyzes these key players in the global virtual event platform market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Video On Demand Market Expected to Reach $387.5 Billion by 2032

Influencer Marketing Market Expected to Reach $199.6 Billion by 2032

Cyber Warfare Market Expected to Reach $127.1 Billion by 2032

Threat Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2032

Master Data Management Market Expected to Reach $74.5 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/virtual-event-platforms-market-to-reach-83-8-billion-by-2032-at-21-2-cagr-allied-market-research-302008982.html