Henkel Relaunches Its Bonding and Sealing Portfolio With Recycled Cartridges Across Europe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / As a global leading supplier of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings Henkel is continuously driving sustainability across markets. To further improve its plastics footprint the company has started to relaunch its bonding and sealing portfolio for consumers and craftsmen in Europe. The new packaging concept helps to significantly reduce virgin plastic by using up to 95% of recycled plastic made from post-consumer recyclate (PCR).

Over the last 50 years the global production of plastics has increased by a factor of about 20. Today, the majority of consumers and customers expect sustainable solutions in product packaging across all categories. To underline its commitment for sustainable packaging Henkel has announced ambitious packaging targets for 2025, which among others include a fully recyclability and reusability as well as a total reduction of virgin plastics for its own product packages by 50%.

"Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy and the new packaging concept for our bonding and sealing portfolio is another strong proof point for executing against our ambitious packaging targets - without any compromise in the performance of our products," explained Baptiste Chieze, Director Marketing, Digital and E-Commerce for consumer adhesives at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "This is an important step to further reduce the use of virgin plastic and to increase the circularity of plastic waste by using PCRs. We have started the relaunch with a selected portfolio in Central Europe and France already in 2022 and we will further roll-out the new cartridges made from recycled plastics across a major part of our portfolio in other European countries step-by-step until end of 2024."

With the new packaging concept for its bonding and sealing portfolio Henkel offers a sustainable alternative for consumers and craftsmen. The products marketed under well-known brands such as Pattex, Rubson, Sista, Ceresit and Unibond include a broad variety of construction adhesives and sealants. Depending on the product portfolio the new cartridges consist of minimum 80% and up to 95% recycled plastic made from PCR. Henkel has started the initiative with the relaunch of its Fix Construction Adhesives in Central Europe already in June 2022 and continuously rolls-out the new packaging concept among other product ranges across Europe step-by-step until end 2024.

Product of the year 2023 in France

The new packaging concept has already been recognized with a prestigious innovation award in France. The new recycled cartridge of the Pattex No More Nails product has received the recognition as 'Product of the Year 2023' by Poyfrance. The evaluation of this award is based on a perception study with 15,000 consumers and minimum 500 users of the product. A jury of experts validates the perception based on key criteria such as perceived innovation, attractivity, purchase intention and use tests. Finally, the award was granted for the product effectiveness combined with a more responsible packaging and thus the highest impact on the market.

In addition to the new packaging concept, Henkel aims to drive further progress towards a circular economy. In collaboration with Chile Global Ventures, the venture capital arm of Fundación Chile, the company last year had announced an innovation call for technology solutions enabling the recycling or reusing of the millions of silicone cartridges for adhesives and sealants applications marketed around the globe annually. The company CRDC Global Limited (CRDC) has been named as winner of the so-called 'Seal the Cycle' initiative. Henkel is now partnering with CRDC for the adaption of this technology with the focus on eliminating plastic waste caused by cartridges.

