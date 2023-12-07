BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

7 December 2023



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year to 30 November 2023 of 1.125p per ordinary share (an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous quarterly dividend) has been declared by the Directors, payable on 12 January 2024 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 15 December 2023 (ex-dividend date is 14 December 2023). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 19 December 2023.

This gives total ordinary dividends of 4.425p per share for the year ended 30 November 2023 against a target of 4.4p per share.

The Board is also pleased to announce that it is increasing the annual dividend target for the Company for the year to 30 November 2024 to 4.50p per share (an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous target). The Company will aim to meet this target dividend next year and beyond, primarily from a mix of dividend income from the portfolio and revenue reserves (the Company has substantial accumulated revenue reserves), although this may be supported by the distribution of other distributable reserves if required. This target should not be interpreted as a profit forecast. The target level represents a yield of 4.0% based on the share price as at the close of business on 30 November 2023.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 0203 649 3432