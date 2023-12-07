Sanitary Ware Market to Reach $15.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Smart bathroom accessories including sensor-activated faucets, self-cleaning toilets, and clever shower systems are anticipated to gain popularity. For more convenience and control for consumers, these fixtures frequently include connection and smartphone apps.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sanitary Ware Market by Type (Toilet Sinks/Water Closets, Wash Basins, Pedestals, and Cisterns), and Material (Ceramics, Pressed Metals, Acrylic Plastics and Perspex, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, The global sanitary ware market size was valued at $9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The sanitary ware market is primarily driven by remodeling and renovation initiatives. However, the market for sanitary ware is significantly constrained by high installation costs. On the other hand, smart technology integration is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global sanitary ware market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $9 billion Market Size in 2032 $15.9 billion CAGR 6.1 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Material, and Region. Drivers Renovation and remodeling

Increased awareness of hygiene

Architectural trends Opportunities Smart technology integration

High installation costs Restraints Raw material price fluctuations

The toilet sinks/water closets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the toilet sinks/water closets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than one-third of the global sanitary ware market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Smart features are gaining popularity, including touchless flushing, self-cleaning mechanisms, and integrated bidet features. Modern aesthetics and smaller bathrooms are driving demand for minimalist and space-saving solutions. The pedestals segment, however, shows the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. A growing emphasis on sustainability and water conservation has also sparked the creation of environment-friendly pedestals with less water usage.

The ceramics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By material, the ceramics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global sanitary ware market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment shows the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Due to its durability, environmental friendliness, and variety of design options, ceramics are increasingly being used in sanitary ware products, satisfying consumer desires for both aesthetics and sustainability.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific has significantly contributed to the growth of the global sanitary ware market. The rise in demand for sanitary ware products, such as toilet sinks/water closets and wash basins coupled with growth in the real estate sector is the key factor driving the demand for sanitary ware.

Leading Market Players: -

Geberit AG

LIXIL Group Corporation

Jaquar Group

LAUFEN Bathrooms AG

CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Kohler Co.

TOTO Ltd.

Masco Corporation

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Hindware Homes by HSIL Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global sanitary ware market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

