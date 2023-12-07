Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07
7 December 2023
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Rightmove plc confirms that Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 4,192 nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each, due to expire in March 2024, and sold 2,012 shares to satisfy the income tax and national insurance liabilities due in connection with the exercise on 6 December 2023. The shares were sold at an average price of £5.59 per share.
Following this transaction, Alison has a beneficial shareholding of 2,180 shares.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alison Dolan
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Exercise of nil cost options awarded under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan on 3 March 2021 and
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
1
GBP 5.589591
2,012
GBP 11,246.26
2.
GBP nil
2,180
GBP nil
d)
Aggregated information:
Not applicable - single transaction
Price
Total
Total
e)
Date of transaction
6 December 2023
f)
Place of transaction