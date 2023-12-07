Getty Images, Inc.: Getty Images and the International Olympic Committee Sign Renewal Agreement

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced it has renewed a long-term agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with Getty Images continuing to serve as the Official Photographic Agency of the International Olympic Committee. Content captured as the Official Photographic Agency will be supplied to the IOC, its sponsors and other members of the IOC family, complementing Getty Images' broader independent photographic media coverage of the Olympic Games.



"We're proud to continue building the collaboration between Getty Images and the IOC, leaning on our visual expertise and award-winning sports photographers, editors and proprietary technologies to capture iconic moments of the Olympic Games through unique creative perspectives and brought to our customers at the fastest possible speed," said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial for Getty Images. "The global reach of the Olympic Games is unparalleled, and this association allows us to continue to support the Olympic family with the compelling content they need to tell their own stories of the world's largest sporting event."

For the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024, Getty Images will deploy a team of 140, using innovative and proprietary technology to shoot more than 2.5 million images from the Opening Ceremony on July 26th to the Closing Ceremony on August 11th. Getty Images will also capture unique angles of indoor sports like swimming and gymnastics using cameras placed underwater and in the roofs of venues.

Jérôme Parmentier, VP of Media Rights & Partnerships at the IOC added that, "The IOC is very happy to continue our collaboration with Getty Images and utilize its ability to capture the spirit of the Olympic Games and accomplishments of Olympic athletes."

The extension of this long-standing relationship underlines Getty Images' commitment to the IOC and to the Olympic Movement stakeholders. Getty Images has covered 14 editions of the Olympic Games and 14 editions of the Olympic Winter Games since 1968 as Allsport and subsequently as Getty Images.

Getty Images works with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. In addition to its work with the IOC, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 120 of the world's leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the PGA, FIFA, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, UEFA, FA, UFC, NASCAR, PGA of America, and Manchester United.

For more information about Getty Images' coverage of past and future Olympic Games, visit https://www.gettyimages.com/collections/olympics

Media Contact:

Alex Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com