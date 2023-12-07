PID Floors Opens New Flagship Showroom in New York City's Flatiron District

PID Floors, premier hardwood flooring company, opens new 7,000-square-foot space in New York City's Flatiron District.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / PID Floors has unveiled its new flagship showroom in the heart of New York City's Flatiron District offering an unparalleled hardwood flooring shopping experience. This new 7,000-square-foot space includes a 3,500-square-foot showroom with 20-foot ceilings. On display are over 1,000 sample boards along with different types of custom floors installed throughout each section of the space. This new flagship highlights the range, capabilities, and virtuosity of this hardwood flooring company. Below the street level showroom is a 3,500-square-foot warehouse space which houses the new sample department, packing station, and cutting area.

PID Floors New Flagship Showroom: 37 W 20th ST in NYC

"Our new showroom embodies both the spirit and history of PID Floors. This has been a true labor of love, 35 years in the making, and we cannot wait to share it with everyone. Our family business' story began in 1989 when my family emigrated from Ukraine, fleeing oppression, and seeking to embrace the American Dream in New York City. From the beginning, we've always believed, that with an unwavering dedication to hard work, gratitude, and exquisite craftsmanship-truly anything is possible. In addition to this incredible new Flagship, we now proudly have showrooms in Miami, Dallas, and Boston.

"The intention behind every detail of this new showroom was how to best provide the ultimate design shopping experience for our amazing clients, which include some of the top designers, architects, and developers in the world. The idea was to create a welcoming luxury setting where clients could comfortably explore our products - curated from around the world - alongside our exceptional service. With this space, we wanted to push the boundaries to create something that has never been done before by bringing together the most unique, extraordinary, luxurious, and top-of-the-line flooring all in one space.

"From walking on the 12-inch-wide European White Oak plank floors-which we created by hand, over a period of three months, using 200-year-old techniques, to viewing some of the most magnificent handmade parquet in the world - with breathtakingly unique leather inlay, volcanic rock inlay, or metal and stone inlay-to perusing our 1,000+ boards, to descending a custom millwork staircase which leads downstairs to our 3,500-square-foot samples department, this new space is truly one-of-a-kind. A hub of design inspiration," says PID Managing Partner, Steven Skutelsky.

Discover:

3,500-square-feet of showroom with 1,000+ sample boards on display

With 12" Wide Custom European White Oak Floors from the inLove Collection

The PID Lounge

With European White Oak Floors that were brushed, hand-scraped, and finished by hand in Italy

The Conference Room

With Custom Grey Floors, Handmade & Hand Chiseled, in Italy

A Dedicated Area for L&Ls with teleconferencing capabilities

Custom Millwork

State-of-the-art technology for virtual design appointments

37 W 20th ST

New York, NY 10011

212.337.3433

www.pidfloors.com

