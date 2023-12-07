Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Corey Feldman to Headline DesignerCon 2023 in Celebration of Hollywood's 100 Years

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / DesignerCon (DCON), the premier art, design, and collectibles mega-show, is set to make a triumphant return for its 18th annual convention from December 15-17, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. This year, the convention is honored to host iconic actor and musician Corey Feldman for an exclusive signing and sale of the limited edition Corey Feldman x FUNKO Pop! collectible.

DesignerCon, known for bringing together 600 vendors and over 350 global artists and designers, will take center stage in celebrating Hollywood's rich history in partnership with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and renowned designer ONCH. The highlight of the event will be the Hollywood 100 show, featuring a special collaboration with 100 artists who will design and display unique Hollywood sign models.

In addition to the Hollywood-themed exhibitions, DesignerCon will showcase a diverse array of programming and products, featuring iconic collectibles, limited edition releases, and the first-ever signing and sale of Corey Feldman's exclusive FUNKO Pop figures. Corey Feldman, the multi-talented actor and musician, will be present at the event to personally sign and sell his limited edition Pops. The collaboration with FUNKO pays tribute to Corey's image from his viral music video "Ascension Millennium."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of DesignerCon and share this special release with my fans. These FUNKO Pop figures are not just collectibles; they represent my journey as a recording artist, which is very exciting,'" states Corey Feldman.

As a special update, Corey Feldman's online web store, COREYFELDMAN.NET, is expanding to offer a wider range of products, including leftover tour merchandise from Love Re-Tours 22 and Love Re-Tours 23. Fans worldwide will have the opportunity to take home a piece of the Love from Corey's past seven years of touring, including signed and personalized versions of his exclusive FUNKO Pops.

For tickets and further information about DesignerCon 2023, please check out their website HERE or follow DesignerCon on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @designercon.

About DesignerCon

DesignerCon is an annual art and design convention that brings together collectible toys and designer goods with urban, underground, and pop art. With over 700 vendors, art & custom shows, live demonstrations, and more, DCON aims to provide a fun, safe, and comfortable environment for fans, artists, and vendors to connect. Join us every year at the Anaheim Convention Center for a weekend of fun, toys, and art!

About Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman began his career at the age of three, starring in a Clio Award-winning McDonald's commercial and hasn't stopped working since. Corey has been a mainstay in the industry, Corey has now appeared in over 100 films. In 1979, he landed his first leading role in The Bad News Bears and made his big screen debut in Time After Time. Since then, Corey has gained recognition for his work as the voice of Young Copper in Disney's The Fox and the Hound, and as Tommy Jarvis in the Friday the 13th franchise. This led to Corey's appearance in a series of Blockbuster hits, including, Gremlins, The Goonies, Stand By Me, and The Lost Boys-- for which he received a Young Artist Award.Feldman has also produced over a dozen projects including Lost Boys: The Thirst for WB, a Lifetime Movie about his career, and his recently self-produced and distributed documentary My Truth.

Corey recently embarked on his final round touring the U.S. performing to sold out crowds, before beginning a world tour next year in support of his recent album Love Left 2:Arm Me With Love, which has already earned two songs in the Billboard Top 40.

In addition to his impressive background in entertainment, Corey is also a NY Times best-selling author for his 2013 autobiography Coreyography and serves as National Ambassador for CHILD USA, helping to bring awareness to the campaign for statute of limitation reform for victims of child sexual abuse. For more information visit https://coreyfeldman.net/

