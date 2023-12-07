NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bills (UR 24 0601) admitted to trading on December 8, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. 2 Org. no: 410998-2629 3 LEI 254900XZCGX2KU3LR016 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) UR 24 0601 5 ISIN code IS0000035723 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R 7 FISN númer UTGERDARF.RVK/ZERO CPN B 20240601 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount ISK 4,000,000,000.- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 600,000,000 12 Denomination in CSD 20,000,000.- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Non-interest bearing bills 15 Amortization type, if other One payment of principal on Maturity Date 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date 1.12.2023 19 First ordinary installment date 1.6.2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date 1.6.2024 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simpe 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A 33 Coupon frequency N/A 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A 41 Daily index or monthly index Other N/A 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 7, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to December 7, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading December 8, 2023 55 Order book ID UR_24 _0601 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond