U.S. Employers Required to Revise Cannabis Testing Procedures to Comply with New Laws in Effect Jan, 1. 2024 - Forward-Thinking Companies Can Adapt Easily with Innovative Testing Procedures from Workplace Impairment Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Workplace Impairment Solutions (WIS) offers a novel and easy-to-implement way for employers to legally test people working in safety-sensitive positions in light of new legislation coming into effect as early as January 1, 2024.

California and Washington State are leading the charge in state-wide legislation set to unfold nationwide whereby employers are restricted from discriminating against lawful users of cannabis. In response to this legislation, employers must pivot to a more suitable form of testing to abide by new laws while maintaining a safe working environment.

New laws require new ways of detecting impairment

The laws were established to safeguard individuals participating in off-duty cannabis use. Employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees and applicants based on a drug test that detects non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites.

The intersection of legalized cannabis use and the recent limitations on testing for non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites has presented a new challenge: how to maintain and protect a safe workplace from employees who may be impaired while adhering to new laws.

However, this legislation does not undermine an employer's responsibility to uphold a drug and alcohol-free workplace. Employers have an ongoing duty to unequivocally prohibit anyone from being impaired by substances, including cannabis while on the job.

About WIS

WIS Founder Dr. Corey Adler, an impairment recognition expert, developed a targeted, non-invasive, impairment recognition test, the Workplace Impairment Test (WIT). The WIT is designed to train and certify designated employees for workplaces looking to detect impairment. It combines a proprietary app and physical assessment training, enabling workplaces to train any staff member to become a certified Workplace Impairment Recognition Expert (WIRE).

WIS's newly developed app performs several tests developed by NHTSA and the IACP to determine if someone is showing signs of impairment. These tests are easy to learn and simple to use. Results of the workplace tests provide the WIRE with relevant and real-time information to help prevent risks of a workplace accident resulting from employee impairment.

Is there really a need to determine impairment in the workplace? You decide. In a 2022 survey, 22% of cannabis users reported use of cannabis at work or within 2 hours of work.

WIS is your answer for recognizing impairment and maintaining a safe workplace.

Contact:

For interviews, please contact Workplace Impairment Solutions Inc.

Founder, Dr. Corey Adler

Phone: 647-967-8378

Email: cadler@workplaceimpairment.com

Website: www.workplaceimpairment.com

SOURCE: Workplace Impairment Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/814346/us-employers-required-to-revise-cannabis-testing-procedures-to-comply-with-new-laws-in-effect-jan-1-2024--forward-thinking-companies-can-adapt-easily-with-innovative-testing-procedures-from-workplace-impairment-solutions