Atos International: Atos Group strengthens its partners network

Following on from recent collaborations with technology leaders, Atos has initiated a partnership with consultancy firm Onepoint, focusing on AI, move-to-cloud and decarbonization.

Paris, France, December 7, 2023 - Atos Group, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it is strengthening its partnership network. As part of this, it has initiated a cooperation agreement with Onepoint, a key player in consulting for the major transformations of corporate businesses and government agencies.

With the objective to foster partnerships with service companies, the Group initiated the creation of a cooperation agreement with Atos' reference shareholder Onepoint (in full compliance with the specific rules approved by the Board of Directors for this type of partnerships). Signed by Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, the cooperation between the two companies aims to support the digital transformation of customers in the energy, utilities and financial institutions sectors.

This worldwide partnership will first target the French market, focusing on three priority areas of development: scaling up generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, strengthening data protection and intellectual capital, and decarbonizing the economy.

The two companies are already working together on tangible projects which will be part of joint value propositions, such as business use cases relating to generative-AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) technologies or cybersecurity project on system monitoring and pentests.

Yves Bernaert, Atos Group CEO, said: "We are thrilled with this new agreement with Onepoint aiming to strengthen our partnership ecosystem in order to boost growth. Following recent announcements with Hyperscalers, this strategic partnership with a consulting firm is a new asset for our commercial development and the deployment of our technology capabilities for our customers."

David Layani, Onepoint founder and CEO, said: "This agreement marks yet another step in Onepoint's strategy to serve our customers holistically from end-to-end. It will accelerate the company's developments on cloud-driven AI capabilities and decarbonization and help our clients to navigate their game changing transformation projects. Onepoint and Atos's strong complementary offering and areas of expertise will be a strong powerhouse for our customers."

Already working with numerous key hardware and software players, Atos Group is striving to consolidate and expand its existing agreements while welcoming new partners, particularly services and consulting companies.

Recent key partnership announcements include:

Atos collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate business transformation through the application of Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI service - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2023/press-release_2023_11_14/atos-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-accelerate-business-transformation-through-the-application-of-microsoft-365-copilot-and-azure-openai-service)

Eviden and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Take Advantage of the Microsoft cloud and Generative AI - Eviden (https://eviden.com/insights/press-releases/eviden-and-microsoft-collaborate-to-help-customers-take-advantage-of-the-microsoft-cloud-and-generative-ai/)

Eviden and Amazon Web Services (AWS) create new collaboration to accelerate creation of AI-driven, secure and sustainable industry solutions on AWS Marketplace - Eviden (https://eviden.com/insights/press-releases/eviden-and-amazon-web-services-aws-create-new-collaboration-to-accelerate-creation-of-ai-driven-secure-and-sustainable-industry-solutions-on-aws-marketplace/)





