

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 2.5 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 301,974 yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 2.8 percent drop in September.



On a monthly basis, household spending eased 0.1 percent - again beating forecasts for -0.2 percent after adding 0.3 percent in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 559,898 yen, down an annual 5.2 percent.



