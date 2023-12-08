

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan up 2.8 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Friday, coming in at 609.202 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 2.7 percent increase in October (originally 2.8 percent).



Excluding trusts, bank lending gained 3.2 percent to 532.053 trillion yen. Lending from trusts added an annual 0.6 percent to 77.148 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks jumped 13.4 percent on year to 3.828 trillion yen.



