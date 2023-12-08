Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) ("Hybrid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") as a market maker for its shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

ITG is a leading Canadian broker dealer, providing liquidity and execution services to clients around the world. As a market maker for Hybrid, ITG will strive to enhance the liquidity of, and contribute to a fair and orderly market for Hybrid's shares in accordance with the policies of the CSE by buying and selling Hybrid's shares on the CSE as well as other alternative Canadian trading venues.

Francois Bryne, CEO of Hybrid, commented, "ITG brings tremendous experience and commitment to outstanding client service, which we believe will help Hybrid deliver the best possible trading experience for our investors. This is an important step forward for the Company and we are eager to work with ITG."

"ITG is excited to be working with Hybrid to provide market-making services to their growing shareholder base," said ITG's Managing Director, Jeff Gamble. "Our experienced traders and proven technology will help to provide a liquid and efficient trading environment for Hybrid shares."

ITG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets. The contract with ITG is for a one month period, with automatic monthly extensions thereafter for a monthly fee of CDN $5,500. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. ITG and Hybrid are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for ITG's services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group, Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Marketing Agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH

The Company also announces an arm's length agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") for marketing services beginning December 18th, 2023 and to be provided for two months or until budget exhaustion. MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the company through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration for 16% of the advertising budget of EUR 300,000. The promotional activity will occur by email, Facebook, and Google. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company and will not receive any shares of the Company as compensation.

On behalf of the Company:

Francois Byrne

CEO and Director

1 (866) 549-2743

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in producing industrial grade clean technology

products such as portable power packs and stationary storage.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the services offered under the contract and successful enhanced market conditions. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

