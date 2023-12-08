

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) said that Jay Brown has decided to retire as its President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company, effective January 16, 2024.



The company said it has appointed Anthony Melone, a member of Crown Castle's Board, to begin serving as interim CEO at that time. The Board will conduct a search process to identify a permanent CEO.



Earlier today, Elliott Investment Management L.P., which manages funds that collectively have an investment of approximately $2 billion in Crown Castle Inc., reiterated the need for a review of the Fiber Business, a change in Chief Executive Officer, and a reconstitution of Crown Castle's Board.



