

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Final consumer price data from Germany is the only major economic report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data for November. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 3.2 percent in November from 3.8 percent in October.



In the meantime, GDP, household consumption, industrial output and orders are due from Statistics Sweden.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Statistical Office is scheduled to issue flash foreign trade and inflation figures. Inflation is forecast to ease to 8.1 percent in November from 9.9 percent in October.



At 4.30 am ET, Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey results are due.



At 5.00 am ET, inflation, industrial production and external trade reports are due from Greece.



