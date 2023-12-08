

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy remained stable in November after weakening in the previous three months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, held steady at 49.5 in November. However, any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.



Household activities showed an increase, while cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.



The outlook index, which signals future activity, climbed to 49.4 in November from 48.4 in October.



