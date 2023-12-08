Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
Zündet Rock Tech jetzt vor Weihnachten noch den Kursturbo?
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
08.12.23
08:05 Uhr
1,730 Euro
+0,050
+2,98 %
Dow Jones News
08.12.2023 | 08:22
140 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating 
08-Dec-2023 / 06:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating 
 
DATE: December 8, 2023 
 
 
Our Bank has signed an agreement with JCR Eurasia Rating, which is an authorized rating agency operating under the 
license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey ("CMB") in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by 
the CMB, on 14.07.2023 for a period of one year. As a result of JCR Eurasia Rating's assessment for 2023, our Bank's 
Corporate Governance compliance score has remained as 9.81 (over 10) and the outlook has remained as Positive. 
 
The level of compliance attained in the previous year across the main sections of Shareholders, Public Disclosure & 
Transparency, Stakeholders and Board of Directors have been maintained. Considering the positive contribution of the 
Board of Directors Diversity and Compliance Policy published on 08 July 2021 and the female representation target in 
the Board of Directors of 25% by the end of 2025, the outlook of the main section of the Board of Directors of the Bank 
is "Positive". 
 
The Bank's overall Corporate Governance Rating is determined, in compliance with the relevant regulations of the CMB, 
under the weighted four sub-sections. Compliance levels in each of the four main sections with comparison to the 
previous year are as below. 
 
Main Sections            Weight Dec 09, 2022 Dec 08, 2023 
Shareholders            25%  9.73     9.73 
Public Disclosure and Transparency 25%  9.85     9.85 
Stakeholders            15%  9.87     9.87 
Board of Directors         35%  9.81     9.81 
Corporate Governance Overall Score     9.81     9.81

The Bank will remain to be within the scope of Borsa Istanbul Corporate Governance Index due to its overall corporate governance compliance score being higher than the threshold score of "7". Corporate Governance Rating Report prepared by JCR Eurasia Rating is accessible on the Bank's Investor Relations website ( www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com).

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 290665 
EQS News ID:  1792587 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1792587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
