

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rise to a 4-day high of 1.6290 against the euro and a 3-day high of 1.0736 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6342 and 1.0695, respectively.



The aussie advanced to 95.27 against the yen, from Thursday's closing value of 95.11.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6621 and 0.8987 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6601 and 0.8975, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.61 against the euro, 1.09 against the kiwi, 98.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



