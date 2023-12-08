DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 07 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.284 GBP1.100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.272 GBP1.098 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.277942 GBP1.098472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,821,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 1.272 XDUB 08:09:41 00068055617TRLO0 214 1.272 XDUB 08:47:56 00068058062TRLO0 1806 1.272 XDUB 08:47:56 00068058061TRLO0 2446 1.276 XDUB 10:41:48 00068063157TRLO0 2129 1.282 XDUB 13:47:07 00068070676TRLO0 1277 1.284 XDUB 14:45:31 00068073837TRLO0 741 1.280 XDUB 15:19:17 00068075843TRLO0 509 1.280 XDUB 15:19:17 00068075844TRLO0 294 1.280 XDUB 15:36:29 00068077236TRLO0 84 1.280 XDUB 15:57:28 00068078492TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1078 109.80 XLON 13:41:31 00068070342TRLO0 3781 109.80 XLON 13:41:31 00068070343TRLO0 1725 110.00 XLON 14:33:51 00068073107TRLO0 622 110.00 XLON 14:33:51 00068073108TRLO0 15 110.00 XLON 14:33:51 00068073109TRLO0 1250 109.80 XLON 15:10:02 00068075204TRLO0 1529 109.80 XLON 15:57:28 00068078491TRLO0

