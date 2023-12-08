Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Zündet Rock Tech jetzt vor Weihnachten noch den Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
08.12.23
08:05 Uhr
1,268 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2781,32009:42
Dow Jones News
08.12.2023 | 08:31
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
08 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 07 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           10,000     10,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.284     GBP1.100 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.272     GBP1.098 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.277942    GBP1.098472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,821,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
500       1.272         XDUB      08:09:41      00068055617TRLO0 
214       1.272         XDUB      08:47:56      00068058062TRLO0 
1806       1.272         XDUB      08:47:56      00068058061TRLO0 
2446       1.276         XDUB      10:41:48      00068063157TRLO0 
2129       1.282         XDUB      13:47:07      00068070676TRLO0 
1277       1.284         XDUB      14:45:31      00068073837TRLO0 
741       1.280         XDUB      15:19:17      00068075843TRLO0 
509       1.280         XDUB      15:19:17      00068075844TRLO0 
294       1.280         XDUB      15:36:29      00068077236TRLO0 
84        1.280         XDUB      15:57:28      00068078492TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1078       109.80        XLON      13:41:31      00068070342TRLO0 
3781       109.80        XLON      13:41:31      00068070343TRLO0 
1725       110.00        XLON      14:33:51      00068073107TRLO0 
622       110.00        XLON      14:33:51      00068073108TRLO0 
15        110.00        XLON      14:33:51      00068073109TRLO0 
1250       109.80        XLON      15:10:02      00068075204TRLO0 
1529       109.80        XLON      15:57:28      00068078491TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  290659 
EQS News ID:  1792495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1792495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.