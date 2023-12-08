Canada's Hydrostor has struck a deal to provide backup power to a remote town in the Australian state of New South Wales by using a compressed air energy storage plant that will be built in an underground cavern at one of the region's closed mines.From pv magazine Australia Hydrostor has reached an agreement with New South Wales transmission network operator Transgrid that will see the proposed 200 MW/1,600 MWh Silver City Energy Storage Project support the reliability of electricity supply for Broken Hill by as early as 2027. Hydrostor is planning to build a 200 MW energy storage system with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...