

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Cathay Group's cargo division, Cathay Cargo, said that it has placed an initial firm order with Airbus for six A350F freighters and has secured the right to acquire 20 more aircraft.



The state-of-the-art aircraft from this order will be delivered commencing in 2027.



Hong Kong's Cathay noted that the freighters will link Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland with long-haul destinations in North and South America as well as Europe. The purchase agreement brings the Cathay Group's new aircraft deliveries to 77.



Airbus has stated that the A350F, currently under development, can carry a payload of up to 111 tonnes and fly up to 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 kilometers) at a significantly lower cost than any other freighter available today.



According to Airbus, powered by the latest technology Rolls-Royce Trent-XWB97 engines, the aircraft will achieve a reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 40% compared to the older 747F, making it at least 20% more efficient than its competitors.



Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo noted that it has a freighter fleet of 20 Boeing 747 freighters, including 14 B747-8Fs and six B747-400ERFs. In addition to freighter capacity, Cathay Cargo provides belly capacity through the Cathay Group's extensive passenger network, providing cargo services to around 80 destinations worldwide.



The Cathay Group's order book includes 21 Boeing 777-9 wide-body passenger aircraft scheduled to be delivered from 2025 and a total of 49 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft expected to be delivered by 2029.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken