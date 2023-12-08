Japan's Toshiba says its new PV output photocoupler for solid-state relay could be used for battery management systems, onboard chargers, and inverters.Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba has released a new PV output photocoupler for solid-state relay. The TLX9910 solution is made for automotive equipment, such as battery management systems, onboard chargers, and inverters. Photovoltaic output photocouplers are electronic components that use LED and a photovoltaic cell in a single package, allowing two circuits to communicate optically. They provide electrical isolation between the control ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...