DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.4792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1392368 CODE: PRAM LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM LN Sequence No.: 290668 EQS News ID: 1792611 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 08, 2023 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)