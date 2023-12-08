DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 299.4977 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9407170 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 290703 EQS News ID: 1792681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 08, 2023 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)