New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 4th December 2023.

Project: GLU

Listing date: 4th December

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.gluniverse.xyz/

About: GLONET UNIVERSE (GLU), spearheaded by GLONET GLOBAL in their expansive global logistics distribution business, is a pioneering blockchain-based global logistics platform, offering real-time tracking, proprietary supply chain management technology, a logistics big data marketplace, and opportunities for new business ventures, where users can trade information on global logistics activities using GLU tokens.

Project: USDM

Listing date: 4th December

Key words: Stablecoin, ERC20

Official Website: https://usdm.finance/

About: USD Mapped Token (USDM) a cutting-edge stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, provides a secure and swift medium for decentralized financial transactions, combining the benefits of digital currency stability and adaptability, ideal for individuals and businesses seeking to mitigate cryptocurrency volatility while integrating seamlessly with existing financial systems.

Project: HYX

Listing date: 5th December

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://hyxglobal.co/

About: Hydrogen Exchange (HYX) is an innovative platform that leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real-time trading and management of hydrogen as a clean energy resource, integrating digital finance and eco-friendly practices.

Project: CB8

Listing date: 5th December

Key words: Exchange/Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://chabit.io/

About: CHAB8 (CB8) is a multi-platform cryptocurrency token designed to serve as the cornerstone of the Chabit platform, offering various benefits to its holders, including staking, access to exclusive services, and discounts on platform services.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 27th November 2023 to 3rd December 2023

Name: AIMEME

Weekly gain: 1182%

Official Website: https://www.acgn.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aimeme_usdt/

Name: AUCTION

Weekly gain: 126%

Official Website: https://www.bounce.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/auction_usdt/

Name: FROGE

Official Website: https://froge.vip/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/froge_usdt/

Name: MITHRIL

Weekly gain: 182%

Official Website: https://climbers.show/en/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mithril_usdt/

Name: VRL

Weekly gain: 70%

Official Website: https://www.virtualx.uk/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vrl_usdt/

Name: FEE

Weekly gain: 21%

Official Website: https://mojaik.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fee_usdt/

Name: GOOD

Weekly gain: 41%

Official Website: https://www.goodonation.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/good_usdt/

