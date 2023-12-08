Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 4th December 2023.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 4th December 2023
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/190227_3220a70d348afa47_001full.jpg
Project: GLU
Listing date: 4th December
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://www.gluniverse.xyz/
About: GLONET UNIVERSE (GLU), spearheaded by GLONET GLOBAL in their expansive global logistics distribution business, is a pioneering blockchain-based global logistics platform, offering real-time tracking, proprietary supply chain management technology, a logistics big data marketplace, and opportunities for new business ventures, where users can trade information on global logistics activities using GLU tokens.
Project: USDM
Listing date: 4th December
Key words: Stablecoin, ERC20
Official Website: https://usdm.finance/
About: USD Mapped Token (USDM) a cutting-edge stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, provides a secure and swift medium for decentralized financial transactions, combining the benefits of digital currency stability and adaptability, ideal for individuals and businesses seeking to mitigate cryptocurrency volatility while integrating seamlessly with existing financial systems.
Project: HYX
Listing date: 5th December
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://hyxglobal.co/
About: Hydrogen Exchange (HYX) is an innovative platform that leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real-time trading and management of hydrogen as a clean energy resource, integrating digital finance and eco-friendly practices.
Project: CB8
Listing date: 5th December
Key words: Exchange/Others, BEP20
Official Website: https://chabit.io/
About: CHAB8 (CB8) is a multi-platform cryptocurrency token designed to serve as the cornerstone of the Chabit platform, offering various benefits to its holders, including staking, access to exclusive services, and discounts on platform services.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 27th November 2023 to 3rd December 2023
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/190227_3220a70d348afa47_002full.jpg
Name: AIMEME
Weekly gain: 1182%
Official Website: https://www.acgn.world/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aimeme_usdt/
Name: AUCTION
Weekly gain: 126%
Official Website: https://www.bounce.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/auction_usdt/
Name: FROGE
Official Website: https://froge.vip/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/froge_usdt/
Name: MITHRIL
Weekly gain: 182%
Official Website: https://climbers.show/en/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mithril_usdt/
Name: VRL
Weekly gain: 70%
Official Website: https://www.virtualx.uk/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vrl_usdt/
Name: FEE
Weekly gain: 21%
Official Website: https://mojaik.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fee_usdt/
Name: GOOD
Weekly gain: 41%
Official Website: https://www.goodonation.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/good_usdt/
