DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWG LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.6546 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15412118 CODE: CSWG LN ISIN: LU1681044993 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWG LN Sequence No.: 290775 EQS News ID: 1792825 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1792825&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)