DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.1734 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10481394 CODE: ALAU LN ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAU LN Sequence No.: 290778 EQS News ID: 1792831 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 08, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)