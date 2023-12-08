DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.1497 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29894861 CODE: ESRU LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN Sequence No.: 290817 EQS News ID: 1792909 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1792909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)