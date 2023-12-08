DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Dec-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.2993 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1950622 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 290828 EQS News ID: 1792931 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 08, 2023 03:29 ET (08:29 GMT)